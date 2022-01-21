It’s going to be a dusty Friday as strong winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow into the atmosphere, and rough conditions at sea.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Northwesterly winds are blowing dust and sand that is causing poor visibility over some areas. A yellow alert was issued for Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. Winds are expected to repeatedly blow dust and sand into the air, at a speed of 30 –40 km/h, reaching up to 65 km/h at times, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The weather in general is expected to be "rather cold during daytimes and partly cloudy at times over some coastal, Northern and eastern areas, with another significant drop in temperatures. According to NCM, it will be "cold during night with a probability of frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning."
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 16 and 20°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 5-10°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 17-21°C, and 12-17°C in the mountainous regions.
The minimum temperature recorded today is 1.7°C in Jabal Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
If you are planning to head to the beach, be careful as conditions on the Arabian Sea are very rough, with wave heights exceeding 7 – 9 / 10 feet in the Arabian Gulf and 6 - 8 / 9 ft in Oman Sea.
The NCM issued an orange alert, warning rough conditions off the UAE coast. Sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and very rough to rough in Oman Sea.