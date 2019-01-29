This technology is based on algorithms that employ Artificial Intelligence in X-ray devices to identify communicable diseases through the X-ray films of a patient, which then determines the risk of communicable diseases. The accuracy of this technology is about 98 per cent, with only two per cent of cases needing a review by an X-ray specialist. The diagnosis of each case spans about 0.1 seconds instead of the three minutes it usually takes during the traditional method of reading X-ray films, which saves a lot of time and effort.