Dubai: Ahmed Amjad Ali, a career diplomat, has been appointed as the new Pakistani Consul General in Dubai.
He will take charge of office in the first week of February, a senior diplomat told Gulf News on Tuesday.
Ali will replace Syed Javed Hassan, who completed his term in December last year. Javed who is a retired Brigadier, was a political appointee of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Ali has served as Consul General at Pakistan Consulate General in Bradford.
Ali was appointed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in November last year as part of the government’s plan to do away with the political appointments in London, Washington, Riyadh, Dubai and other countries. Instead, he appointed career diplomats to these posts.
A senior official at the consulate said the government is very keen to have a career diplomat to lead the Dubai mission. “Ahmed Amjad Ali is a talented officer and has done very well in Bradford,” he said.
More than 1.6million Pakistani expatriates live in the UAE and they are a major source of foreign remittances, which increased to $4.3 billion during fiscal year 2017-18.