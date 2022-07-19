Dubai: International experts and exhibitors at AccessAbilities Expo have praised the UAE’s efforts to empower people of determination and provide them with a decent livelihood.

AccessAbilities Expo is held annually in Dubai under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group. It attracts the most modern technologies invented by global companies to serve more than 50 million People of Determination in the Middle East.

According to organisers, the advanced technologies, numbering more than 4,500 globally, serve the people suffering from movement, visual, hearing, intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum, and play a crucial role in empowering People of Determination who constitute between 10-15 per cent of the population in each country.

Giscard Bechara, the director at Starkey MEA FZCO, said: “Our company supports people with hearing challenges in the UAE. We showcased the first artificial intelligence [AI]-based integrated hearing devices and the Evolv AI device provided a new hearing system. It focuses not only on the impact of hearing on human being’s overall health, but on creating an easy life experience for those hard of hearing, due to the years of research and the use of science-based algorithms to provide high-fidelity sound similar to the hearing system that humans have.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the number of people of determination around one billion people at present and expects their numbers to rise to two billion in 2050 due to advancing age, wars, ill-health, poverty and lack of services and other reasons.

Ideal platform

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland, said: “AccessAbilities Expo is an ideal platform to showcase our technologies, most notably the WeWalk Smart Cane device that allows remote verification of the distance between the parking space and the nearest bus station, in addition to reading bus schedules aloud.”

He further explained: “The notification when the bus is approaching, allows visually impaired people to reduce waiting time at the bus station and avoid crowding. The other technologies serve the blind and visually impaired that can be provided in all public and private facilities visited by customers of determination.”