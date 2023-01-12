Abu Dhabi: A woman who had hit menopause has successfully delivered a baby girl in Abu Dhabi’s Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital.
In a statement, the hospital said the 42-year-old patient had been diagnosed as menopausal two years ago, after reporting irregular menstruation and hot flushes. A treatment plan developed by Dr Amer Elbaba, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital, however helped her successfully conceive within two months and eventually carry her baby to term.
After initially reporting her menopausal symptoms to another doctor, the patient had been diagnosed with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency, and placed on hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
“It was devastating news to me and my family. Not only was I terrified of the consequences of menopause on my skin, hair and bones, but I also had to give up on my dream to have a second child. I went through a phase of denial initially, but I accepted the diagnosis eventually and believed that I was on the right treatment,” she said.
However, the patient’s mindset changed after she consulted with Dr Elbaba. A routine appointment turned into a 40-minute consultation, where Dr Elbaba revisited her medical history, evaluated her expectations, and took a different approach to the diagnosis of her case.
Dr Elbaba ordered some blood tests, which yielded results that were normal enough for the patient to stop hormonal therapy permanently. She was alternatively put on a new treatment pathway using non-hormonal supplements that enhance fertility and ovulation.
“I could not believe it when I had a positive pregnancy test two months into my new treatment plan. Dr Elbaba looked after me during my pregnancy, and he performed my caesarean section at full term,” the patient said.
“Menopause and its wide spectrum of conditions should ideally be managed by dedicated physicians who are experts in this field. Following strict protocols before diagnosing chronic conditions is vital as they may lead to psychological, physical, and often major financial consequences,” Dr Elbaba said.
Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital has recently also launched a multidisciplinary menopause service for women.