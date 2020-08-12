Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) on Wednesday announced a 20 per cent reduction in fees for the country’s healthcare workers, their spouses and children, in recognition and appreciation of their efforts in safeguarding the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The initiative aims to lend a helping hand to healthcare workers and their families, who wish to enrol in undergraduate or postgraduate degrees. Scholarship recipients will have access to more than 50 academic programmes as of the first semester of the academic year 2020-2021 at the university’s campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Al Dhafra.
“Abu Dhabi University has been a major contributor to the UAE’s efforts in fighting this pandemic, since the outbreak of Covid-19. Recently, Abu Dhabi University’s research team succeeded in developing an advanced prototype for a face shield that has since been mass-produced and donated to hospitals across the Emirate,” said Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, chairman of ADU’s board of directors
“As we grow and expand to meet the healthcare needs of the UAE, ADU has launched the College of Health Sciences, the most recent college established in Abu Dhabi University … which all play an integral role in qualifying capable cadres for crisis management and dealing with disasters and epidemics such as COVID-19,” he added.
Students who receive the scholarship are required to maintain a GPA of no less than 3.0 and must enrol in a certain number of hours each semester and must not repeat the same courses they had previously taken to maintain their eligibility for the scholarship.
Abu Dhabi University also previously launched a national initiative seeking to provide scholarships for Emirati students unable to finance their studies due the COVID-19 situation.