Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will increase public transport options to and from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in order to allow worshippers to attend nightly prayers.

The number of worshippers heading to the mosque increases significantly in the last third of Ramadan, when nights are considered special times for prayer and devotion.

In a statement, public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said tit will therefore operate two dedicated public bus services to the mosque.

Service 175 operates in an hourly frequency, with the route beginning from from Al Zinah area in Al Raha to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and onwards to the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Service 94, on the other hand, offers trips every 20 minutes, and operates between Wahat AlKarama, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

A total of 100 taxis will also be stationed at the mosque every day, with the number of vehicles increasing in the last 10 days. Site inspectors and supervisors will be deployed in coordination with taxi operators to ensure smooth services. Traffic authorities have also assigned designated areas for passenger pick up and drop off in Ramadan.

Traffic management

The ITC has also taken several steps to facilitate the management of the traffic movement in the surrounding area, which includes monitoring main entrances of the mosque, along with the worshippers and visitors parking area. Additionally, an operations team is in charge of monitoring and surveilling traffic, and overseeing traffic incidents and areas of traffic congestion. The team will operate from a control room, keeping a close eye through installed on the road network, intersections, bridges, and tunnels.

Another team is also providing logistic support, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police, to road service patrols that help organise traffic flow during taraweeh prayers and tahajjud prayers. The team will also operate digital mobile signboards and giant electronic screens in the areas surrounding area the mosque in order to guide motorists.