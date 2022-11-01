Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to host the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation next week, with more than 30 speakers discussing advances and challenges in the sector.

The conference will be organised by the UAE National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, and also see the attendance of representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The conference aims to shed light on global experiences and best practices related to the scientific, charitable, societal and legal aspects of organ donation, in addition to raising awareness around healthy living and prevention of disease in the community.

The National Transplant Committee comprises national and local strategic partners, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

A number of panel sessions, presentations and lectures will examine topics such as the current situation of organ donation worldwide, the most prominent challenges faced by institutions, the challenges of chronic kidney failure and transplantation, the parameters of brain death determination, and the relationship between organ transplantation and personalised medicine. The conference will enable networking among stakeholders looking to collaborate on organ storage and donation. It will also shed light on the importance of international collaboration in bridging the gap between organ availability and the need for transplantation.

An art exhibition held alongside will show artistic and literary works highlighting the history of organ donation locally and globally, along with award-winning artistic drawings and inspiring stories of young organ recipients.

“Post-mortem donations have become a tangible reality in the UAE since issuing the Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2016 regulating the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues. The development of the UAE National Programme of Organ Donation and Transplant has witnessed a quantum leap in donations from post-mortem donors and has led to impressive results in transplants of the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys. Thanks to the guidance and support of the UAE’s wise leadership, we continue to work toward providing the community with the best care, improving the quality of life and promoting cultural tolerance and solidarity. In addition, we appreciate the tireless support of all the stakeholders in the healthcare sector and other local and federal entities,” said Dr Ali Al Obaidli, chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee.

“We are pleased to organise this key international conference in Abu Dhabi, which will provide a distinguished platform for experts and decision-makers worldwide to exchange expertise and experiences in the organ donation and transplant fields, along with shedding light on vital challenges faced in this field. Throughout the conference, we will showcase UAE’s successful experience in organ donation and transplantation as well as its future plans aimed at improving the lives of community members in the UAE and the region,” he added.