Body to be established with cooperation from judicial and municipal authorities

The Abu Dhabi city skyline. The new centre will improve the attractiveness of the real estate sector in the emirate. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: A dedicated department will now work to settle rent and real estate disputes in Abu Dhabi.

The Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centre (ADJD) has been established following a cooperation agreement signed between the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Thus far, the ADJD has worked to resolve rental and real estate disputes, while the DMT has maintained a comprehensive database of leasable units in the emirate, called Tawtheeq.

The new agreement has been signed during a virtual signing ceremony by Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, undersecretary at ADJD, for the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Abdullah Al Sahi, acting undersecretary at DMT.

Al-Abri explained the new centre will have to deal with reconciliation matters in all real estate disputes. It will foster reconciliation between litigants and encourage amicable settlement of disputes as part of the initiatives of ongoing development of the judicial system and support for business competitiveness in the emirate.

A comprehensive framework will define the mechanism for the enforcement of the reconciliation agreements drawn up at the new centre, and for their submission to judges for approval. In case a settlement cannot be reached, there will be a mechanism for the referral of files to ADJD so that an ADJD-listed expert can be involved. The agreement between ADJD and DMT will also provide for the training and accreditation of real estate conciliators.

Al Sahi said the new centre will improve the attractiveness of the real estate sector, encouraging investment and reducing the number of cases brought before the courts.