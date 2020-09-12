Visitors at the 2019 edition of Wetex in Dubai. The participation of universities in the Innovation Hall this year is an opportunity for students to present their innovative projects to a global audience. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has invited local and international universities to participate in the 22nd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) and the 5th Dubai Solar Show, which will both be held virtually this year from October 26-28.

University teams can display their innovations and inventions in the Innovation Hall at the 3D virtual exhibition, which is a “first-of-its-kind” in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the organisers.

It will provide a new experience to exhibitors, participants and visitors from around the world and will allow companies to innovatively exhibit their products on virtual 3D platforms. It also allows holding meetings and participating in seminars and workshops based on the latest smart technologies.

The participation of universities in the Innovation Hall is an opportunity for students to present their innovative projects to a global audience in addition to participating in a range of specialised seminars and workshops to discuss the latest technologies and solutions in green economy, smart cities and sustainable development.

Students can participate in a number of competitions during Wetex for a chance to win valuable prizes. Each student will also receive a certificate of participation in the exhibition.

“At Dewa, we work towards the vision and directives of our wise leadership to enhance the role of young people and involve them in sustainable development ... The two exhibitions empower university students by presenting their ideas and scientific innovations in water, energy, sustainability, and innovation to thousands of visitors, exhibitors and participants,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa and founder-chairman of Wetex and Dubai Solar Show.