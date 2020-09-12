Dubai: The Mumbai Indians, the reigning Indian Premier League champions, had even more reason to feel confident about defending their title as giant West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard touched down in Abu Dhabi to bolster the squad.
Fresh from claiming the Caribbean Premier League title with Shah Rukh Khan's Trinbago Knight Riders, Pollard had no time to party as the Trinidadian was already in the UAE capital on Saturday morning, with his family in tow.
Pollard will now isolate for six days before being allowed to join up with his Indians teammates, and they will fancy their chances as the Windies giants joins the ranks that include Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult.