Dubai: One cafe and seven more shops faced penalties in Dubai for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.
Dubai Economy, in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality and Dubai Tourism closed a cafe in Karama area for not adhering to the precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19. The cafe specially failed to maintain social distancing, Dubai Media Office tweeted on Saturday.
The athorities have also fines to seven shops in different shopping malls in Dubai for not comply with the preventive measures.
The inspections are primarily aimed to spread awareness on the necessity of adhering to the principle, "Everyone is responsible," and the shared responsibility of the government, businesses, consumers and the public in overcoming the pandemic challenge by complying with the precautionary measures and ensuring public health and safety, in addition to enabling business continuity following the reopening of various economic sectors in the emirate.
In an earlier statment, Dubai Economy reaffirmed that any excesses or non-compliance that pose a risk or harm in any way will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the laid-down procedures.
Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.