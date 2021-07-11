Abu Dhabi: Twelve new community markets will soon provide easy access to services and amenities for residents living in the emirate.
Work has already begun on three of these markets, to be located at Khalifa City, Shakhbout City and Mohamed Bin Zayed City, with the next phase to see the development of two more community markets at Yas Island and at Al Ain’s Al Aamerah area.
The markets are being developed by private investors, under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), which regulates all municipal activities in the emirate.
The Yas Island market will cater to more than 6,000 residents on Yas Island, whereas the market in Al Aamerah will serve 5,000 residents. ADIO and DMT are now inviting bids from investors for these two facilities. The two offices will announce the rest of the bids by the end of 2022.