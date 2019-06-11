Abu Dhabi Police list safety measures to be adopted in villas and buildings

Abu Dhabi: Following incidents of drowning in swimming pools in the country, Abu Dhabi Police have called on residents and families to secure their private swimming pools with safety fences and bar children from accessing them.

In a statement, the police said: “Negligence is a major reason for children drowning. They must be monitored around pools and only allowed to swim in the presence of a person who has good swimming and rescue skills.”

Failure to comply with safety procedures in swimming pools and ponds is another reason for child deaths.

Explaining the safety measures, the police said doors leading to swimming pools should be locked and children going swimming must wear life jackets. The police also urged families not to leave children under three years alone in swimming pools of houses or buildings.

On June 6, two Emirati twin boys drowned in a neighbour’s swimming pool in the Khazam area of Ras Al Khaimah. The police received a call at 10.10pm that the twin brothers had gone missing and immediately rushed to the scene. A second call was received at 11.33pm to report that the two children had drowned in a neighbour’s swimming pool.

How to make pools secure

■ Install fences around the swimming pool area.

■ Ensure there is a non-slippery floor around the pool.

■ Make sure floats, tubes, toys and cleaning equipment are stored away from the water when they are not in use.

■ Provide life jackets and arm floats.

■ Close all doors that lead to the swimming pool.