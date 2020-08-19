Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against sudden swerves while driving, highlighting how such reckless acts can lead to serious road accidents.
To illustrate the point, Abu Dhabi Police released video footage through their social media accounts showing real life accidents caused by sudden vehicle deviations. In one of the posted clips, a truck can be seen swerving and bumping into a car with no warning, causing the car to spin out of control, the chain of events leads to the truck crashing into a third vehicle.
Drivers were urged to keep focus at all times while on the road, and to avoid distractions such as looking at their mobile phones. Abu Dhabi Police also called on drivers to always indicate when planning to change lanes and to ensure enough space when moving to avoid collisions and accidents.
Motorists were also warned with a Dh1,000 fine and four black points for sudden vehicle swerves and a failure to indicate.