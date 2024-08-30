Abu Dhabi: The Bicycle Section of the Special Patrols Department of Abu Dhabi Police reviewed the best international practices at the Los Angeles Police Academy in the United States.

Also, the Police team exchanged practical experiences in the fields of police and security work in a specialised training course jointly carried out at the Los Angeles Police Academy.

Six members of the Abu Dhabi Police including a female officer participated in the specialised training courseheld at the headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Academy and focused on providing participants with professional skills and defensive experiences in bicycles and their uses in various fields related to field work.

Course topics

The course topics included controlling bicycle riding for long distances and in difficult terrains, enhancing endurance with high professionalism in performing security tasks, shooting from bicycles in different positions, dealing skilfully with the public and communicating with them in a positive manner, in addition to dealing with emergency situations.