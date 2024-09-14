Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the conclusion of the Midday Break – the ban on working under direct sunlight and in open spaces from 12.30pm to 3pm – effective tomorrow, September 15.

The initiative began on June 15 and formed part of an integrated system implemented by the Ministry to establish a safe working environment that adheres to best practices and occupational health and safety standards, and to protect workers from injuries and harm caused by working in high temperatures during the summer months.

MoHRE asserted that the Midday Break was a success, reporting a 99.9 per cent compliance rate among companies throughout the entire ban period. The initiative also included providing 6,000 rest stations across the country for delivery service workers to use during the Midday Break hours.

Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, said: “Companies across the UAE labour market have demonstrated remarkable compliance with government regulations, reflecting the success of the Ministry’s partnership-driven approach with the private sector.

"This strategy has reinforced the private sector’s role as a key partner in the nation’s development, raising awareness among companies and employers about the importance of adhering to these regulations and their positive impact on the work environment, employee productivity, and the overall competitiveness of the UAE labour market.”

Above expectations

He added: “Commitment from private companies in the UAE has gone beyond merely implementing regulations, with establishments launching their own initiatives to mitigate the risk of heat stress for their workers.”

Al Nassi went on to note that the Ministry conducted around 134,000 inspection visits during the Midday Break period, which flagged only 51 violations, highlighting the level of awareness among companies and their commitment to their responsibilities toward their workers.

“The Midday Break has firmly established itself as one of the main pillars of UAE labour market legislation in the 20 years it has been implemented,” Al Nassi stated, applauding the Ministry’s partners for their contributions, which included community initiatives to distribute food and cold drinks to workers during Midday Break hours.

MoHRE’s partners in government entities and the private sector had implemented a range of initiatives during the Midday Break period, in an effort to raise awareness about the ban, inform workers of their rights, and improve workers’ wellbeing. Furthermore, members of the community came forward to support the Midday Break by engaging with the Ministry through its online platforms, smart application, and call centre to submit suggestions and report violations.