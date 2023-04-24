Pets, pet parents and pet lovers can join the family-friendly event at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium’s Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub in Abu Dhabi on April 29 and 30. Highlights include a championship dog show, dog agility courses, pet fashion show, pet health and training, petting farm, and a demo by the Police K9 Dog Squad.

“The Abu Dhabi Pet Festival is returning after a gap of three years. There has been lots of requests from people to hold this event as soon as possible since the COVID restrictions are [no more]. Pet Owners are keen on attending with their pets as it is actually their pet’s day out!” said Dr Shree Nair, who is heading the festival’s organisation.

“All competitions are designed to international standards and judged by renowned judges from Europe. This event is going to be lot of fun for pet lovers as well as visitors,” he added.

Although there is a Dh25 entry fee, children under 12 years get free entry. A single ticket is valid for two days.

Why visit

Designed around pets, guests will be able to witness activities such like the International Dog Show, and engage in workshops on topics like pet travel safety, weight maintenance and grooming techniques. The Petting Farm will teach kids how to safely and carefully interact with pets. There will also be demonstrations by dog training experts, and a demonstration by the K9 Dog Squad.

The event will be presented Encore Events in association with the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, PetME magazine, and the Dhabian Equestrian Club with the support of various pet business organisations.

Regulations