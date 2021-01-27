The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has announced the launch of its service guide for the year 2021 through the Abu Dhabi Government Services Digital Portfolio System. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has announced the launch of its service guide for the year 2021 through the Abu Dhabi Government Services Digital Portfolio System.

The ADJD explained that the new guide includes more than 343 services where alternative dispute resolution, litigations and enforcement requests account for 36 per cent of these services, while 27 per cent concern notarial services and 15 per cent relate to the Public Prosecution. The remaining percentages are related to other judicial and administrative services.

How to access

The guide also illustrates the expected user’s journey in each service and explains how to access the services of the Judicial Department via digital means, in order to encourage the users to adopt the digital transformation in their steps to obtain the services of the ADJD.

In this regard, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the ADJD, said that the launch of the guide is consistent with the vision of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the ADJD, which is to strive for excellence, efficiency and world-class service delivery by analysing the services that court users need and endeavouring to develop them in accordance with international best practice.

Updated information

The launch of the guide, Al Abri explained, requires that the information provided to court users be constantly updated in order to familiarise them with the requirements of the services and thus with the delivery of these services in the shortest possible time, at the lowest possible cost, and with a final output of high quality and reliability. He stressed that the ADJD will continuously update the guide in accordance with the evolution of the working context and the related laws and circulars.

Central service database