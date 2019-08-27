Abu Dhabi: The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) opened its doors in the capital on Tuesday, featuring a wide range of the latest hunting equipment.

Running until August 31 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the event is the largest of its kind in the field of hunting and equestrian activities, with this year’s edition being the biggest yet with 650 local and international companies taking part.

“Since 2003, Adihex has proved its significance, impact and success throughout the years locally and internationally. It is known as the main national platform that gathers hunting and equestrian lovers from all over the world, as well preserving both culture and environment,” said Majid Ali Al Mansouri, secretary-general of Emirates Falconer’s Club and chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Adihex.

Al Mansouri said this year’s event would have a focus on the environment, with the exhibition promoting sustainable hunting practices along with raising awareness on conserving endangered species.

“The main purpose of tolerance starts with dealing with our environment and whatever surrounds it and being able to protect it. In addition [to that] encouraging sustainable consumption and production to create and promote a healthy environment.

“Therefore this edition’s slogan is ‘Together to Consolidate Sustainable Hunting Initiatives’. This valuable slogan mirrors the efforts of the UAE in protecting and preserving human heritage, the conservation of falconry and promoting sustainable hunting,” he added.

Salem Al Matroushi, one of the Emirati exhibitors taking part at Adihex and selling hunting equipment said he was looking forward to positive sales over the next five days.

“This our fifth year in a row taking part in Adihex, it’s a good event for getting us brand exposure and meeting directly with the people. We are hoping to get the best out of it and I would estimate that around 70-80 percent of our products will be sold.

“The UAE for its size has a good market, in the GCC region we are the second largest after Saudi Arabia – Obviously the market is not the same as in Europe or the US because of the population differences, but we are happy because we do well with the market that we have,” he added.

Another exhibitor from Lebanon, George Hashim, also said he expected good hunting sales.

“Exhibitions like these are very good for us because we get to see the people and sell directly to them as well, they might find something different from us that they can’t find elsewhere and so I think we can make positive sales.”

Details

Where: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

When: August 27-31

Timings: 11am-10pm daily, free admission