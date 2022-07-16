Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have once again warned motorists about the risks of damaged tyres while driving, especially as these risks increase during hotter temperatures in the summer months.
In a post on its social media platforms, Abu Dhabi Police shared clips of actual tyre blowouts on Abu Dhabi roads. These blowouts are seen occurring in a van, a truck and a cement mixer, putting both the driver and other road users at risk.
A Dh500 fine is imposed on motorists found driving in Abu Dhabi with expired tyres, along with four black points. The emirate’s traffic law also calls for a one-week vehicle impoundment for such negligence.
Safety tips
Abu Dhabi Police have shared three safety tips for motorists to comply with:
Check your car tyres regularly.
Check tyres for cracks or unusual bulges.
Ensure that your car tyres are valid and not past their expiry date.