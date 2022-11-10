Abu Dhabi: A property owner, who failed to pay millions of dirhams in service charge payments, will have his property sold at a public auction, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of Cassation has ruled.
The owner had been using a community management company’s services and facilities since 2013 and accumulated millions in unpaid service charges- the case file shows.
The community management company appealed the verdict, and the Court of Appeal revoked the Court of First Instance’s decision and ruled in the community management’s favour by issuing an order to sell the property at a public auction.
The owner appealed the judgment before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of Cassation to overrule it. However, the court rejected the case and upheld the Court of Appeals’ judgement and confirmed the order to auction the property issued by the end of September 2022.