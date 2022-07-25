Abu Dhabi: The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi (TNA), the biggest aquarium in the Middle East, is welcoming children to its first ever summer camp.
Children aged five to 13 years old can participate in an edutainment programme that will include a combination of physical and “brain-enriching” activities. The camp will run on weekdays until August 26, and will see participants growing their own beans, observing tiny creatures under professional microscopes, and sorting trash into recyclables and non-recyclables through fun games.
Campers will also get a chance to engage with the aquarium’s resident animals and birds, detect garbage in a sea turtle’s stomach, and receive an ‘Animal Training 101’ from the qualified animal trainers. In addition, there will be a range of activities in which children can meet new creatures, including scavenger hunt competitions, art and craft contests, and origami workshops.
The National Aquarium is located in Abu Dhabi city’s Al Qana area. Its summer camp is priced at Dh199 per day, and Dh795 per week, for each participant.