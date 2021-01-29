Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) organised a virtual forum to support young artists at the UAE University. The forum was organised in collaboration with Al Suwaidi Foundation, and hosted artist and calligrapher Mohamed Mandi. Mandi shared his suggestions and advised young art enthusiasts.
Dr Hamed Al Suwaidi, founder and chairman of the ADAS board of trustees, said the forum has been set up to connect young artists with experts. “The forum helps artists showcase their work and helps them gain information about furthering their creative careers,” Al Suwaidi said.
The participating students showed examples of their work and discussed the material and methods they had used to create them.