A UAE-wide student competition called NextGen10 has been launched to showcase creative solutions for challenges expected in the future. A showcase finale will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo pf Expo 2020 site for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: HSBC bank has launched a UAE-wide student competition called NextGen10 to showcase creative solutions for challenges expected in the future.

The contest, for children aged 10 to 14, was launched on January 24 to mark International Day of Education. A showcase finale will be held at the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which starts in October.

“The UAE is a country built on a bold vision of the future, so it makes perfect sense that as the nation celebrates its Golden Jubilee and HSBC marks its own 75th anniversary of operations here, we’re thinking big with a competition to find the bright ideas that will help communities thrive,” said Abdul Fattah Sharaf, Group General Manager, CEO of HSBC in the UAE and Head of International at HSBC Bank Middle East.

Focus on five

The NextGen10 programme will harness ideas from students in five broad areas: combating climate change; fostering the creative arts; nurturing entrepreneurship; technology for mankind; and wellness, diversity and inclusion. “We want to help today’s students to get a head start on shaping their future, especially given the changes that will be taking place as the world recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. NextGen10 will champion the next generation’s ability to reset, reimagine and rethink problems, while connecting them with educators, mentors and partners to bring their ideas to a global stage,” he added.

Registration deadline

HSBC is calling on parents, UAE schools and educational institutions to encourage their students to explore the programme and sign-up on the contest website before registration closes on March 28. A panel of judges, drawn from HSBC executives and local business leaders, will select 50 students to join accredited virtual training sessions, delivered by HSBC’s NextGen10 education partner Debate Mate, to help them develop their ideas and future skills. Students and parents can register on nextgen10.ae website.

Finale and awards