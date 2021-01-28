Supplied pic
Dubai: A five-year-old Indian boy in Dubai has made it to the ‘India Book of Records’ as an appreciative entry for reading 20 story books non-stop for one hour.
Aayush K. S. is listed under ‘Appreciation for reading story books for one hour without any break’ at the age of five years and three months. Hailing from Kerala, India, he read stories like Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Sly fox and Red Hen, Rapunzel, Heidi, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella and many more. His effort was confirmed in November 2020.
The kindergarten student at JSS International School, who lives in Discovery Gardens, also has a YouTube channel on reading books, called ‘Reading Room by Aayush’, to encourage other children in the same age group to read books. His one-hour reading session can also be seen on the channel.
His father Supal K. G. said: “Aayush gets calls from authors from around the world asking him to read their books on his channel. He loves to reads all books and he even reads the newspaper. We have to buy him a lot of books; last time we bought him a bundle of 40 books together. He is going through that quickly.”
He added that Aayush also likes to play in his free time, after finishing distance learning for school.