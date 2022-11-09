Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched its Civil Marriage Service for non-Muslim expats, the authority announced on Wednesday (November 9).
In a post on its social media platforms, the ADJD said that it had also offered the service in five languages till date, including Arabic, English, Russian, Chinese, and Spanish.
Earlier this year, the ADJD said it was registering an average of 25 applications for civil marriage per hour, or four applications an hours, since the Abu Dhabi emirate’s Civil Marriage Law came into effect in January 2022.
Civil marriage law
The Abu Dhabi Government allows civil marriages for non-Muslims based on its Law No. 14 of 2021 Concerning Personal Status for non-Muslim Expats. A civil marriage is a lawful union of a non-Muslim man and woman that is solemnised as a civil contract, and based on secular rules. It is regulated by Articles 4 and 5 of Law No 14 of 2021. The law also allows marriage between interfaith couples.
UAE residents, tourists and visitors can apply to get married under the new law, provided that the applicants are non-Muslims, or citizens of a non-Muslim country.
Requirements
The key legal requirements for a civil marriage are that both individuals be 18 years or older, and that they must consent freely. They must also sign a declaration acknowledging that they are not married to