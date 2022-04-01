Abu Dhabi: During Ramadan, Mawaqif parking fees will have to be paid in Abu Dhabi at the usual daily timings, but there will be amended peak timings for the Darb road tolls.
The emirate’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Friday that the peak hours for the Darb tolls will be changed to between 8am and 10am in the morning, and between 2pm and 4pm in the evening.
As usual, there will be no Mawaqif parking fees on Fridays and public holidays, and no Darb tolls on Fridays.
Read More
Public buses
Abu Dhabi Dhabi city bus services will operate from 5am to 1am, and Abu Dhabi suburb bus services will operate from 5am to 12am throughout the week except for some services that will operate round-the-clock, including routes 22, 54, 65, 67, 101, 110, A1 and A2.
In Al Ain city and suburban areas, the public bus service shall operate during Ramadan from 6am and 12am.
The frequency timing of most regional bus services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will remain the same. There will be a slight change in the bus frequency of some services inside Abu Dhabi island and Al Ain city.
The public bus service at Al Dhafrah during Ramadan will operate at the current service hours with minimal changes. Buses shall cease service during Iftar time.
The ITC’s on-demand bus service will be operational as usual from 6am to 11pm on all weekdays.
Customer service
Meanwhile, the ITC Customer’s Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality will be working from Monday to Thursday, 8am to 2:30pm, and on Friday from 9am to 12pm.