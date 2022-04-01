Dubai: Dubai Police have announced Ramadan timings when inmates at Dubai Central Jail can interact with their family members through videoconferencing.
In line with the UAE’s efforts to curb COVID-19 and ensure the safety of inmates and their families, visits will continue to be held remotely during the official business hours, from 9am to 12pm.
Major General Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the service, which was launched two years ago, is a humanitarian initiative that enables Dubai inmates to communicate with their families — inside as well as outside the country.
“Dubai Police has been keen to provide complete logistical support to inmates to communicate with their loved ones through electronic devices, in cooperation with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police,” he said.
Inmates’ families should first request an online visit through the Dubai Police app available on smartphones to schedule a virtual call.
“They will receive a text message with a link to the specific date and time for the video call. They can later visit Dubai Police’s official website and connect with the inmates,” he added.