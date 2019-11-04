From left: Aifaz Mohammad, Aijaz Mohammad, Mohammad Ashraf (Chairman) seated, Aizaz Mohammad Image Credit: Supplied

The company has carved a niche for itself in the local market, running state-of-the-art, dangerous-goods storage facilities.

Established in 2006, AAA Freight Services is an integrated logistics provider, specialising in a wide range of warehousing, transportation and supply chain management solutions. Proud to call itself a UAE enterprise, the company operates out of a 10,000 sq. metre, high-tech licensed warehousing facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).

Chemical Warehousing & Distribution

The growth of the company, along with its reputation for handling a range of hazardous materials, has won it a coveted position in the chemical logistics sector. With the specialised JAFZA license, AAA is one of few players in the industry delivering the service. Managing Director, Aijaz Mohammad explains, “Our chemical storage solutions, supported by a network that extends to picking and packing goods, can be suited to a wide range of customers, including traders, manufacturers and distributors.”

Using advanced-safety, environmental-protection and quality-control systems, the company ensures complete handling of a range of chemicals, including flammable, corrosive, toxic, and temperature-sensitive goods.

Oil & Gas

AAA offers logistical support for oil and gas, including heavy-lift and out-of-gauge cargo movements for capital projects and marine services. Adept at developing route plans, cost modelling, and project-support tools to customers with complex movements, the company manages staging, sequencing and coordination.

“The services offered vary from full charter to part charter, multi-modal transport, special-equipment transport and freight negotiation, to administrative support,” Mohammad explains. AAA provides international air and sea transportation, barging and chartering, road transportation and turnkey management through its network of specialists within the oil and gas supply-chain.

Freight Forwarding

AAA deliver road transport, sea and air freight services through flexible freight solutions that meet a variety of transit requirements for charters, heavy loads and customised options for the automotive, fashion, healthcare and food industries, among others. “As large volume handlers, we are in a position to offer customers extremely competitive freight rates across multiple locations. Backed by solid international alliances, we aim to be the one-stop service provider to ensure effective and practical solutions to customer requirements,” Mohammad adds.

AAA’s footprint in Africa

The company’s tremendous growth and expansive range of services, as well as their geographical reach, are a testament to its professionalism. “We strive to be the best in whatever we do and always go the extra mile to find new and efficient systems to stay ahead of the competition,” Mohammad says.

AAA established its presence in the East African markets through Somalia. The company provides procurement solutions for the sector and the neighbouring land-locked East-African markets, enabling access to maritime highways connecting Africa to the Middle East and Europe.

AAA’s gateway to Europe – Spain

AAA has successfully established its business presence in Spain – a strategic location for the land-sea-air hub linking Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It extends services toward freight management and contract logistics, targeting the primary export commodities within the pharmaceutical and automobile industry. “We can confidently export to St. Petersburg, Russia, or import from Sydney, Australia,” Mohammad says assuredly.

Professionalism at its core

With over a decade in the industry, AAA brings an unquestionable reputation to the logistics and shipping sector.