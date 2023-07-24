Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket is giving away a Dh100,000 cash prize to four winners every week and the winners of the two e-draws in July have been announced.

Jonathan Nithyanand Veera Kumar, Aneet Dsilva, Yoosaf Peerumuhemmed and Rohith Mathew are the winners of the first weekly e-draw of the month.

Jonathan, who lives in Kuwait, is the sole winner of Dh100,000. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for the last three months whenever he travels from Abu Dhabi airport. When asked about his plans, Jonathan mentioned that he will be planning a vacation with his family to Europe before school starts.

Aneet, a 40-year-old who lives in Dubai and works for a facility management company, has been purchasing Big Ticket along with a group of nine friends after hearing about it through social media. Aneet was delighted by his win and plans to go on a vacation to Serbia with his wife.

Yoosaf, the third winner of Dh100,000 lives in Sharjah and has been buying Big Ticket for seven years with a group of 10 friends. Yoosaf vows to continue buying Big Ticket with his friends until they win the grand prize.

Rohith, the lucky winner of Dh100,000 lives in Dubai, where he works as an accountant in a hotel. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past six months with eight of his colleagues. Rohith advised everyone to try their luck with Big Ticket.

Week two e-draw winners

Sanjeeva Sigera, S. Kytham, Kiran Kolkur and Cheruputhicathu Moosan Shefihu Rahiman, are the lucky winners of the e-draw conducted in the second week.

Sanjeeva is from Sri Lanka and lives in Dubai. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past three years with 10 of his colleagues. Sanjeeva was delighted when he received the winning call and said he will share the prize with his colleagues and save his portion to buy a new car.

S. Kytham is a 42-year-old Indian expat, who lives in Sharjah with his two daughters and wife, and works as a 3D animator. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for nine years. The sole winner of Dh100,000 shared that his winning ticket was selected by his 10-year-old daughter, and he will be saving this prize for his daughter’s education. He advised everyone to buy Big Ticket, saying, “Dreams come true only with Big Ticket.”

Another sole winner of Dh100,000 is 29-year-old Kiran Kolkur. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for the last three months. After hearing a story of a Big Ticket winner from India in the news, he decided to try his luck. When asked about his plans, Kiran said he will be using the money to clear his debt and advised everyone to try their luck with Big Ticket, stating that one day they will win too.