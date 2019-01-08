■ Nature of compensation: Average number of years that expats live in the UAE to work, earn and save has increased because UAE as a rapidly growing nation also provides for a high standard quality of life. With this shift from assignment-based expats to non-national long-term permanent residents, organisations are changing their approach to compensating the workforce. They are now paying salaries as compensation for work and some assistance with other expenses; instead of covering responsibility for all individual living expenses — such as full housing allowance, cost of education etc.