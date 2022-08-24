Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police issued 6,100 urgent alerts during the first six months of the year to warn road users of weather and traffic conditions in Abu Dhabi emirate.
The alerts were issued through the police’s social media platforms, smart applications and messaging systems, warning drivers about fog, rain, dust, low visibility, and congestion.
Police said these alerts have helped make roads safer in the emirate, especially in cases when early warnings can help motorists opt for alternative routes. An opinion poll conducted earlier this year by the police found that 92 per cent of road users felt they benefitted from the urgent alerts, which are issued in a variety of languages.