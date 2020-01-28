As many as 59 requests from organ recipients were made from five organ transplant centres across UAE when the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s app for organ donation launched its patient registry during Arab Health 2020.PHOTO Suchitra Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As many as 59 requests from organ recipients were made from five organ transplant centres across UAE when the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s app for organ donation - Hayat - launched its patient registry during Arab Health 2020.

Talking about the blockchain and Artificial Intelligence-based app, Dr Lubna Al Shaali, Director of Public Health Policy at MOHAP, said : “After the introduction of Law No. (5) of 2016 that permitted cadaver organ and tissue donation, Hayat app was launched at Arab Health 2019. People are now able to register as organ donors. We launched the patient registry allowing transplant centres to upload the names of people on transplant waiting lists.”

Of the 59 requests for organs on the Hayat app, 31 are from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, nine from Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, eight from Mediclinic City Hospital, eight from Dubai Hospital and three from Al Qassimi Hospital.

A higher number of women have pledged their organs for donation.

In real time, about 2,605 people registered and pledged their organs for donation after death. The registry dash board showed that nearly 62 per cent females in the age group of 21-30 and 13 per cent males pledged their organs. In the 31-45 age group, 14 per cent were females and eight per cent male. Only in the 45-year group, there were more men than women.

Dr Al Shaali said Hayat features cloud registries for donors and will use AI to conduct a Human Leucocyte Antigen (HLA) match to link the ideal recipient to the donor and also predict the outcomes of the transplant such as life expectancy etc.

Not just limited to kidneys, the Hayat app caters to patients with heart disease, pulmonary failure and liver cirrhosis to list a few.