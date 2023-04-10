Sharjah: Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) replaced 5,544 gas cylinders during the last three years, which comes within its plan to ensure safety of all economic practices, confront all negative phenomena and violations of laws, and limit damage to safety, public health and the environment in the emirate’s markets.

Periodic inspection campaigns are implemented on all economic establishments operating in the emirate.

The drive is executed by a qualified SEDD team and in cooperation with Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and cover various cities and regions of Sharjah.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaiadi, SEDD Chairman, said that the specialised teams in the Department are working continuously to ensure the provision of an ideal economic environment with a high culture of awareness and impartiality in the buying and selling procedures in all economic sectors, following the highest international standards and practices.

Al Suwaidi explained that these results confirm the active role played by the Department to ensure the safety of all economic practices in the emirate’s markets and to enhance the economic and commercial position of Sharjah.

Moreover, Al Suwaidi pointed out that the replacement of these gas cylinders helps protect the emirate’s markets from commercial fraud.

He stressed that the department will continue to play its role to protect society from those who try to harm its members and make quick profits.

Al Suwaidi added that the department always seeks to promote consumer culture by educating consumers and investors about their rights and duties, in order to preserve the economic and commercial status of the emirate.

Col Sami Khamis Al Naqbi Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, Col. Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the authority works continuously to protect lives and property and implement the highest standards of safety and fire prevention. Therefore, it has cooperated with SEDD in removing such gas cylinders from the markets because expired ones pose a danger to everyone who uses them as they are liable to explode at any time.

Col. Al Naqbi pointed out that inspection teams carry out periodic and unannounced inspection campaigns on facilities and vehicles transporting LPG cylinders to ensure their compliance with safety and prevention requirements in various regions of Sharjah.

Col. Al Naqbi emphasised that legal measures have been taken against establishments that flout the requirements of prevention and safety. Additionally, Col. Al Naqbi said the authority calls the public to report any negative practices in handling gas cylinders, and to ensure the validity of the cylinder before using it.

The SEDD emphasised on vital role of consumers to help control any cases of commercial manipulation or fraud, by reporting these cases.