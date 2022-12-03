Dubai: As the nation celebrated the 51st UAE National Day, business leaders in the country demonstrated their gratitude for finding success in the Emirates. They also congratulated the UAE leaders and the wider community on the occasion.

“Apart from the growth of the physical and social infrastructure, the strategic initiatives and ease of doing business have taken the country to the forefront of the global competitiveness index. UAE has created an unmatched multicultural ecosystem for citizens from multiple nationalities that has led to unity in diversity, with over 200 nationalities living happily and peacefully in this ocean of peace and prosperity.”

‘Marvellous progress’

Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, said: “On the occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, I extend my warm greetings to the visionary leaders and the people of the land. We have seen marvellous progress over the past five decades and carved a modern and thriving country out of our desert — a land of opportunity and humane values which welcomes the whole world. As we step into the sixth decade of development, let us pledge to join hands and efforts to make this and future years even brighter for our beloved UAE.”

Regular reminder

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed that the National Day confirms the national spirit of interdependence and cohesion between the leadership and the people. He added that the occasion serves as reminder of the earlier generations who laid the foundations of UAE federation, which is still present with us to this day as we celebrate it every year to confirm our pride in our country and our leadership.

Celebrating prosperity

Shabbir Merchant Shabbir Merchant, Managing Director, Champion Neon, said: “On the auspicious occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, I would like to extend my warmest greetings to our nation’s leaders, government, and the people of UAE. Today we celebrate 51 years of success, prosperity, passion and cohesiveness. May Allah shower His blessings upon our beloved country, United Arab Emirates.”

Global powerhouse

Bharat Bhatia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Conares, also wished the UAE leaders the very best for the 51st UAE National Day. Bhatia said: “The UAE has broken through every single ceiling and reached unimaginable heights, transforming itself from a small oil-producing nation in the desert to a global industrial and manufacturing powerhouse. The country has a rich history of being progressive and forward-thinking in everything they do as they have strived to live up to the vision of its founders. Wishing the government and people of the UAE a very happy National Day and know that they will continue to thrive and prosper.”

Ambitious goals

George Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Al Zorah Real Estate, said: “We as citizens and residents of the UAE feel great delight in being able to experience UAE National Day 2022. Today [December 2], we celebrate our glorious nation, whose leadership continue to set the global standards in honesty, freedom, dedication, and bravery, and who work tirelessly to ensure achievement of ambitious goals for the betterment of the nation. We continue to support the government of the UAE and its institutions on paving the way for everlasting successes in the fields of humanitarianism, philanthropy, technology, healthcare, business, tourism, and more.”

Ripple effect

Hyther Nizam Hyther Nizam, President of Zoho Corp. Middle East and Africa, said: “The UAE National Day is a special day for everyone to celebrate. Every year we not only commemorate the Emirates’ union, but celebrate the ripple effect of the nation’s continuing prosperity, development as well as the growth across different sectors — especially in technology — that we reap its benefits as organisations and individuals. On this occasion, we extend our warmest wishes and support to the UAE’s leadership, government and citizens for the hard work, relentless determination and unbounded ambition that continue to push its limits beyond imagination. This year, Zoho celebrated National Day in an event co-hosted with Dubai Culture and ‘Let’s Work’, featuring cultural dances, Emirati cuisines and performances to showcase UAE’s rich local heritage.”

Positive impact

Ali Sajwani Ali Sajwani, Managing Director at DAMAC Properties and Founder and CEO of D-Labs said: “Growing up in the UAE, we learned about the legacy of our Founding Fathers. Today, I am witnessing their incredible vision for the country in full fruition. The country is prospering beyond anyone’s wildest dreams, and I want to use this day to acknowledge their positive impact on this great country and humanity in general.”

Example of tolerance

Kamal Vachani Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, also extended his wishes on UAE National Day. Vachani said: “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the country’s visionary leadership. The UAE an example of coexistence and tolerance with more than 200 nationalities living together in harmony, and we all call it our second home. As a long-time resident and one of the leading business groups in the UAE, we are witnessing the UAE’s approach towards new areas of development, science and technology, renewable green energy. We are proud of the UAE which is emerging as a soft power on the world map.”

‘Filled with inspiration’

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group Chief Executive Office at Beeah Group, said: “When we look at how far the UAE has come in a little over five decades, and how much progress the nation achieves year after year, there is no doubt that we are filled with inspiration. We are fortunate to have a determined leadership with the foresight and commitment to the holistic development of the nation, from societal progress and providing an unparalleled quality of its life for its people, to advancing UAE’s competitiveness for global partnerships by innovating in fields and industries that are crucial for human progress. On UAE’s 51st National Day, we, as Beeach Group, are proud to reaffirm our alignment with the national agenda and the commitment of our businesses to continue pioneering a sustainable quality of life for all.”

Investing in people

Mansour AlMulla Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer at Edge, said: “On this the 51st National Day, we celebrate our heritage, our significant achievements, and the great strides the UAE has made to earn its respected place on the world stage. Edge is proud to contribute to the nation’s continued security and economic development through the manufacture of technologically advanced products and solutions in the defence and civilian sectors, by forging meaningful and beneficial global partnerships, and by investing in people both here at home and from further afield.”

Sustainable future

Dr Mostafa Al Guezeri Dr Mostafa Al Guezeri, Managing Director, Hitachi Energy, said: “With immense pleasure, we wish the citizens and residents of the UAE a very Happy 51st UAE National Day. We are proud to support the nation as we collaborate with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future — for today’s generations and those to come. As we move into the 51st year of the UAE, we wish the UAE a happy National Day.”

Grateful for opportunities

Abdul Jebbar PB Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director, Hotpack Global, said: “The UAE is a leader and pioneer in manufacturing, trade, and everything else it has chosen to pursue. We are grateful for the opportunities this country has provided us and how it has enabled us to implement innovative ideas and build new businesses. Happy National Day.”

Mark of greatness

Dr Shanila Laiju Dr Shanila Laiju, Chief Executive Officer of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, said: “The mark of a great nation is treating its residents with kindness and compassion. Taking care of them to ensure that they are able to live, healthy, happy, and prosperous lives. The UAE government has lived by the standards set by its founders 51 years ago and has built a nation that its people can be proud to call home. This National Day, we show our appreciation to the leadership of the UAE, who have enabled every resident of this country to flourish and thrive.”

Reaping rewards

Abdulla Nalapad Abdulla Nalapad, Managing Director at Nalapad Investments, said the UAE leadership and its people have continuously displayed their deep commitment to progress by breaking down new barriers and striving towards new milestones. He added: “The country has always dedicated itself to living up to the values and vision of its founders and has reaped the rewards for it, becoming one of the most desirable destinations for investment in the world. In its 51st year, we know that the government will continue following in the footsteps of its founders, empowering its people to take on new opportunities and prosper. Wishing the leaders, citizens and residents a very Happy 51st UAE National Day.”

Honouring the vision

Naren Vijay Naren Vijay, Executive Vice President — Growth, Lumenore Technologies, said that it is important to remember the sacrifices made by the founders of this country. “Their virtues and values have carried on since the country’s birth and have guided it to its many successes that have cemented the UAE as one of the leading knowledge economies in the whole world. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of the UAE and will do our best to honour the vision of the founders,” Vijay added.

'Entrepreneurial grit'