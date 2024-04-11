Dubai: More than half a million children stamped their own passports upon arrival in Dubai in the last 12 months until Wednesday (April 10, 2024), the first day of Eid .

From its launch on April 19, 2023 until the end of last year, 434,889 children had the opportunity to stamp their passports themselves – through special immigration counters dedicated for them at Dubai International Airport (DXB), known as “Kiddie Lane”.

Kiddie lane

The lane was first opened during Eid last year.

In addition, 118,586 young people used the platform in the first quarter of this year, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai announced on Wednesday.

Immigration officials led by Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, visited Dubai International Airport on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, including the Kiddie Lane, joined by mascots Salem and Salama, who were dressed in GDRFA uniforms. Special gifts and mementos were given to the young travellers.

Unprecedented experience

This platform offers children an unparalleled experience, boosting their confidence and ensuring a seamless, enriching travel experience. It also reinforces Dubai’s position and its airports as among the world’s best. Specifically designed passport control lanes and counters at DXB Terminals 1, 2, and 3 aim to make the arrival process interactive and enjoyable for children aged 4 to 12.

Airport visit

As part of his regular oversight visits to ensure business progress and readiness, Lt. Gen. Al Marri, visited Dubai International Airport on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

His visit included inspections of the arrivals and departures halls at Terminals No. 1, 2, and 3. Accompanying him were his deputy, Maj. Gen. Obaid Muhair bin Saro, and several senior officers and officials from the airports sector.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri commended the dedication of the passport officers and their friendly approach in handling this particular group.

During his tour, Lt. Gen. Al Marri examined the performance and service quality at the children’s platform, expressing appreciation for the efforts of Dubai Residence Passports officers and the platform team. He emphasized the importance of providing a safe, enjoyable, and enriching environment for children during travel. Such initiatives, he noted, enhance travelers’ experiences and create positive memories for them and their families.

The visit is part of the UAE’s dedication to improving service quality and infrastructure development to meet the community’s needs.

It reaffirms the commitment of Dubai’s management and work teams to closely monitor operational aspects, aiming to elevate service standards in alignment with Dubai’s establishment strategies and its pursuit of enhanced service delivery.

