ABU DHABI ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, on Monday revealed its next generation ‘ADNOC On the go’ station. Smart technology enabled, it allows smaller neighborhood stations to be installed where traditional stations would be impractical.

Speaking at its unveiling at at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), ADNOC Distribution Chairman and ADNOC Group CEO Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Our new ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations are designed to be installed in neighborhoods throughout the UAE, advancing the nation’s economic and infrastructure development. Their innovative, flexible design allows us to deliver tailor-made solutions for any location and serve customers where larger, traditional stations would not be practical. The smart technologies we are applying, will enhance our customers’ journey, providing a more convenient and seamless fueling and shopping experience.”

ADNOC Distribution’s ‘ADNOC On the go’ service stations will comprise varying designs to reflect customers’ needs in each individual neighborhood in terms of size, the number of pumps and type of Oasis store. As ADNOC Distribution expands its network, its stations will be tailored to the locations and the communities they serve, from the ‘five star’ highway version that caters for long distance travelers through to those within local communities, where customers look for convenience to get them quickly on their way again. Industrial areas will also be served, ensuring that the network adequately supports both residents as well as businesses across the country.

ADNOC Distribution is planning to open fifty (50) new ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighborhood stations in 2020, as an extended product offering to get closer to its customers, while continuing to grow its traditional stations network in the UAE in line with growth plans, as well as looking further afield to international markets including Saudi Arabia.

ADNOC Distribution is also upgrading all of its existing ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, to ensure they better meet the needs of today’s customer. The refurbishment programme has already commenced and will be rolled out throughout the company’s network so all convenience stores will have been upgraded by the end of 2021.

Finally, ADNOC Distribution is also becoming a more digitally enabled business. At the core of digital is being able to execute tasks quickly and efficiently, providing customers with an even better on-station and in-store experience. For ADNOC Distribution that includes ADNOC Wallet, improved payment options, and a new rewards program that is coming soon.

The ADNOC Wallet is an easier and faster way for customers to securely pay for their fuel and retail purchases at any ADNOC Distribution service station. Customers simply top-up their ADNOC Wallet with a credit or debit card and can then pay using their Emirates ID. Available through the ADNOC Distribution App, the ADNOC Distribution website or at the station convenience store, it takes just two minutes to sign-up and customers can set up an automatic top-up whenever their balance gets low. ADNOC Wallet can be used to pay for fuel, car wash, ADNOC Lube and convenience store purchases.

ADNOC Rewards

ADNOC Distribution has launched a new loyalty programme, ADNOC Rewards. The UAE’s first-ever fuel rewards programme, it offers customers the chance to be rewarded daily, for fueling up and paying for everyday services.

Over 500,000 customers participated in the first edition of its ‘Fuel Up and Fly Off’ promotion, with 168 lucky winners over 12 weeks. Customers jetted off to destinations such as London, Bangkok, Sydney, Beirut, Barcelona, Manila, India, Pakistan, Munich and New York; and will be able to again as part of ADNOC Rewards.