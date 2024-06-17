Abu Dhabi: Slaughterhouses in Abu Dhabi saw a total of 4,950 sacrifices made on the first day of Eid Al Adha on Sunday. Of them, 1,500 sacrifices were requested through smart applications, according to Abu Dhabi Municipality.
Khalfan Al Muhairbi, Head of the Veterinary Services Department at the Municipality’s Public Health Department, said that the Abu Dhabi Automated Slaughterhouse located in the Zayed Port area recorded 1,300 sacrifices, while the Baniyas slaughterhouse recorded 2,000 sacrifices, the Shahama Slaughterhouse 1,200 sacrifices, and the Al Wathba slaughterhouse 450 sacrifices.
Around 1,500 sacrifices were catered to through smart applications such as the “My Sacrifice” application, “Jazira’s sacrifices,” “Emirates’ sacrifices,” and “Our Farms’ Halal”.