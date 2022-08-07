Abu Dhabi: A total of 47,300 Emirati families with low incomes have so far benefited from inflation allowances for fuel, food and electricity and water. The disbursement of inflation allowances is part of the social support programme, which was doubled to Dh28 billion last month on the instructions of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Emirati families with low incomes.
The inflation allowances represent a government subsidy disbursed to low-income Emirati families to help them face the rise in the prices of fuel, food, electricity and water worldwide.
Beneficiaries can start receiving fuel allowances through Adnoc Distribution’s fuel stations across the country. Food allowances will be distributed during this month and allowances for electricity and water in September.
How to apply
Applying for inflation allowances is still available for those who meet the terms and conditions. Emiratis can apply through the website of the Ministry of Community Development or via its smart application. They can register their names using their digital ID or national ID.