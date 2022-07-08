Abu Dhabi: Emiratis eligible for Inflation Allowance can now apply for it on email, in addition to registering their applications on the website of the Ministry of Community Development.
In a statement issued today, the ministry announced that it was ready to receive Inflation Allowance applications through email (apply@crm.mocd.gov.ae), in addition to offering the service on its website.
However, beneficiaries will need to attach their Emirates IDs and the salary certificates of both, the head of the family and his wife, along with their applications.
Earlier last week, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had directed the restructuring of the Social Welfare Programme of low-income citizens into an integrated programme worth Dh28 billion, raising the limit from Dh14 billion.
The programme, overseen by the Ministry of Community Development, covers various social aspects for Emirati families with limited income.
The programme also covers financial support for housing and other basic needs such as food, water, electricity and fuel, in addition to temporary financial support for unemployed job-seekers and unemployed Emiratis above the age of 45.