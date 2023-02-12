Dubai: Mahzooz’s 115th Super Saturday draw, operated by EWINGS, witnessed 1,847 participants take home Dh1,931,050 in total prize money.
While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 41 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh24,390 each.
As many as 1,803 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. The weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Demelash from Ethiopia, Gyan from Nepal and Sameer from India. The winning raffle numbers were 29822028, 29859932 and 30053542 respectively.