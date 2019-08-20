Upcoming fleet to be part of 327 new services to be launched by 2020

Abu Dhabi: A total of 327 new buses will be introduced in an effort to expand Abu Dhabi’s public transport network by 2020, transport officials announced in the capital today.

The new vehicles will help establish more bus routes in residential areas, while also contributing to the growing bus service network.

From October 11, 40 of the first new buses will be introduced to better connect residential neighbourhoods.

These buses are the size of minivans, with room to accommodate up to 17 passengers.