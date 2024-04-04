Ras Al Khaimah: The Air Wing Section of Ras Al Khaimah Police has rescued 3 Europeans who were stuck in a rugged mountainous area in the emirate, without sustaining any significant injuries.

Lt. Col. Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehhi, head of the Air Wing Section at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the central operations room received a report that three people were stranded at an altitude of 4,000 feet in the mountain within the geographical area of Ras Al Khaimah.

One of the department’s helicopters was flown to the site and rescued the trio.

The distressed mountaineers were then flown to the department’s headquarters before they were handed over to competent authorities.

L.t Co.l Al Shehhi stressed on the importance of the humanitarian role played by the Ras Al Khaimah Police Air Wing and its members in enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents.

He added that it’s their duty to extend a helping hand to those in distress despite the risks that sometimes surround rescue operations.

Appeal

Lt. Col. Al Shehhi stressed the need for visitors to mountainous areas to follow all preventive measures and adhere to the guidelines aimed at ensuring their safety.

He said doing so would prevent them from being exposed to risks while practicing their hobbies of mountain climbing or hiking.