Dubai: Winners were crowned across 11 categories in the 12th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards at the Ritz Carlton in DIFC on Wednesday.
Almost 300 people attending the event, held under the patronage of Shaikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah. From a total 116 competitors from 42 sectors across 14 Arab countries, 28 were honoured.
The awards aim to raise the standard of regional companies when it comes to their corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives.
Criteria is based on United Nations Global Compact Principles, Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the European Foundation for Quality Management, making it one of the most rigorous CSR awards in the world.
Arabia CSR Network President and CEO Habiba Al Mar’ashi said, “Since its inception, the Arabia CSR Awards has received strong support and sponsorship from across the Arab world and beyond, enabling it to become the region’s most deeply rooted award and consistent with the local context and changes.
“The Arabia CSR Awards are a platform for all institutions operating in the Arab world, regardless of the size of the institutions, their experience or the number of times they have submitted,” she said.
The awards were sponsored by Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), McDonald’s UAE, Gulf News, Climate Control Middle East and UAE-Swiss Magazine.
Winners of the 2019 Arabia CSR Awards
Small
- 1st AESG Project Development Consultant, UAE
- 2nd Knowledge Group, UAE
- 3rd Etihad ESCO, UAE
Medium
- 1st Al Jazeera International Catering LLC, UAE
- 2nd Salahah Methanol Company, Oman
Large
- 1st Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company PJSC, UAE
- T1st Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Bahrain
- 2nd Accenture Middle East, UAE
- T2nd Al Sayer Holding Company, Kuwait
- 3rd Transguard Group, UAE
Public Sector
- 1st Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, UAE
- 2nd Dubai Customs, UAE
- 3rd Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, UAE
Social Enterprise
- 1st Oman LNG Foundation, Oman
Energy
- 1st Emirates National Oil Company, UAE
- 2nd ENGIE, UAE
Financial Services
- 1st BMCE Bank of Africa, Morocco
- 2nd UAE Exchange Centre, UAE
- 3rd Saudi Investment Bank, Saudi Arabia
Hospitality
- 1st Holiday Inn Dubai - Al Barsha, UAE
- 2nd Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments, UAE
Construction
- 1st AF Construction, UAE
Healthcare
- 1st Aster DM Healthcare, UAE
Partnerships and Collaborations
- 1st Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, UAE
- 2nd Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Bahrain
- T2nd Ma’aden, Saudi Arabia
- 3rd BMCE Bank of Africa, Morocco
- T3rd Morouj Commodities Ltd, Sudan