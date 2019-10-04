A total of 116 took part from 42 sectors across 14 countries

Aster representatives pose after winning the healthcare category of the Arabia CSR Awards Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Winners were crowned across 11 categories in the 12th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards at the Ritz Carlton in DIFC on Wednesday.

Almost 300 people attending the event, held under the patronage of Shaikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah. From a total 116 competitors from 42 sectors across 14 Arab countries, 28 were honoured.

The awards aim to raise the standard of regional companies when it comes to their corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives.

Criteria is based on United Nations Global Compact Principles, Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the European Foundation for Quality Management, making it one of the most rigorous CSR awards in the world.

Arabia CSR Network President and CEO Habiba Al Mar’ashi said, “Since its inception, the Arabia CSR Awards has received strong support and sponsorship from across the Arab world and beyond, enabling it to become the region’s most deeply rooted award and consistent with the local context and changes.

“The Arabia CSR Awards are a platform for all institutions operating in the Arab world, regardless of the size of the institutions, their experience or the number of times they have submitted,” she said.

The awards were sponsored by Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), McDonald’s UAE, Gulf News, Climate Control Middle East and UAE-Swiss Magazine.

Winners of the 2019 Arabia CSR Awards

Small

1st AESG Project Development Consultant, UAE

2nd Knowledge Group, UAE

3rd Etihad ESCO, UAE

Medium

1st Al Jazeera International Catering LLC, UAE

2nd Salahah Methanol Company, Oman

Large

1st Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company PJSC, UAE

T1st Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Bahrain

2nd Accenture Middle East, UAE

T2nd Al Sayer Holding Company, Kuwait

3rd Transguard Group, UAE

Public Sector

1st Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, UAE

2nd Dubai Customs, UAE

3rd Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, UAE

Social Enterprise

1st Oman LNG Foundation, Oman

Energy

1st Emirates National Oil Company, UAE

2nd ENGIE, UAE

Financial Services

1st BMCE Bank of Africa, Morocco

2nd UAE Exchange Centre, UAE

3rd Saudi Investment Bank, Saudi Arabia

Hospitality

1st Holiday Inn Dubai - Al Barsha, UAE

2nd Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments, UAE

Construction

1st AF Construction, UAE

Healthcare

1st Aster DM Healthcare, UAE

Partnerships and Collaborations