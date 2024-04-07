Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) will open 21 parks in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi ahead of Eid Al Fitr.
Designed with consideration of the various needs and preferences of residents, the parks offer diverse recreational experiences, including amenities such as play areas, seating and gathering spaces, barbecue areas, sports facilities, and off-leash dog areas.
Visitors can enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities from multi-use games areas (MUGA) to padel, volleyball, badminton, cricket, and parkour. Sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of full and semi-basketball courts and a mid-size football pitch.
Furthermore, with a focus on inclusivity, two parks incorporate play areas for people of determination, ensuring that all members of the community can participate in outdoor recreation.
With a total of 150 new parks slated for opening in 2024, in addition to the refurbishment of several existing parks, the park development initiative underscores DMT’s commitment to its Liveability Strategy.
Hamad Al Mutawa, executive director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, said: “The opening of these 21 parks is integral to DMT’s broader initiative aimed at enhancing liveability across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”
Neighbourhood-specific
He added: “These parks have been thoughtfully developed to cater to the specific needs of each neighbourhood, offering residents and visitors opportunities to connect with nature, socialise, and engage in various outdoor activities that promote wellbeing. By providing sports and play facilities within an ecologically sustainable environment, these parks contribute to fostering vibrant and healthy communities.”