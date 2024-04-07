Visitors can enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities from multi-use games areas (MUGA) to padel, volleyball, badminton, cricket, and parkour. Sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of full and semi-basketball courts and a mid-size football pitch.

Furthermore, with a focus on inclusivity, two parks incorporate play areas for people of determination, ensuring that all members of the community can participate in outdoor recreation.

With a total of 150 new parks slated for opening in 2024, in addition to the refurbishment of several existing parks, the park development initiative underscores DMT’s commitment to its Liveability Strategy.

Hamad Al Mutawa, executive director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, said: “The opening of these 21 parks is integral to DMT’s broader initiative aimed at enhancing liveability across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Neighbourhood-specific