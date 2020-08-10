A man walks near the wreckage of the Air India Express jet at Calicut International Airport in Karipur, Kerala. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Twenty passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express IX-1344 are said to be in critical condition, Gulf News has learnt.

T.V. Ibrahim, a legislator from Kondotty in Kerala, confirmed the number to Gulf News on Monday in a telephone call.

He said another 100 were undergoing treatment across various hospitals in the south Indian state. The rest of the passengers who escaped the tragedy have been discharged and returned home.

The MLA said all was being done to take care of the passengers of the ill-fated flight. “It has been a sad situation dealing with the death of some passengers. These people had dreams, aspirations and now they are gone.”

T.V. Ibrahim, Kerala MLA

He said the crash happened on Friday at 7.40pm. It was only by 1am that local authorities were able to connect with families of some of the deceased. “It has been challenging time but we have all come together as a unit to help the grieving families and those who are in critical condition. Help is also being meted out to those in hospitals for minor injuries and to those discharged,” Ibrahim told Gulf News.

He added that during the rescue operation, passengers, including children, went astray, trying to find their loved ones. “Rescue workers reunited a three year-old boy, Mohammed Rizwan, with his mother in the middle of the night. Rizwin miraculously escaped unharmed in the tragedy.”