Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that Dubai Metro and Tram lifted 1.757 million riders (1.699m riders by the metro and 57,837 riders by the tram) on the 7th Dubai Super Sale for 3 Days (31 October, 1 Nov and 2 Nov). Image Credit:

Dubai: As many as 1.757 million riders used Dubai Metro and Tram during the three days of the 7th Dubai Super Sale, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Thursday.

Of this, 1.699m riders used the metro and 57,837 riders travelled by the tram from October 31 to November 2.

On October 31, Dubai Metro ridership reached new heights lifting more than 700,000 riders; the third-highest number of riders recorded by the Metro in 2018 and 2019.

On the eve of the New Year (December 31, 2018), Dubai Metro daily ridership clocked about 893,000 riders. Again, on January 31, 2019, coinciding with Dubai Shopping Festival, the metro served about 707,000 riders.

On October 31, Dubai Tram lifted 23,763 riders; the second-highest number of riders recorded by the Tram in 2018 and 2019. On the eve of last year, the tram served about 33 thousand riders, RTA said.