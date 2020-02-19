Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Over 1,500 people benefited from 74 training sessions at the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) last year in a step to prepare and qualify Emiratis in legal and judicial positions, an official said.

Judge Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti, DJI’s Director General said the Institute constantly organizing programs and workshops for trainees of judicial authority, policemen, lawyers, government employees and others.

“We undertake highly important national tasks and responsibilities to provide national institutions with qualified and trained cadres. We must continue to develop and contribute to the readiness of our country for the next 50 years, and in line with the January 4 Charter issued by our leaders,” Dr Al Sumaiti said.

During 2019, DJI’s smart library contains 9,000 books that include 6,000 titles, with 35 magazines containing nearly 4,000 research papers across the different branches of law. The library added 300 new titles in addition to publishing eight updated legislation and six new legislations.

During DHJ’s report for their achievement in 2019, the institute provides its services to various target segments through its regular courses, in addition to designing and implementing continuous training programmes that the law has set as its goal in raising the capabilities of Emirati human resources working in the judicial and legal institutions, providing them with legal knowledge and skills as well as enabling them to carry out their tasks efficiently and competently through training programmes and specialised workshops.