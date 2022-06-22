Dubai: As many as 13,000 students, along with several parents and faculty members of The Indian High School in Dubai celebrated the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday.

A two-phase event was held at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Oud Metha Campus and other areas in the school to mark the 8th anniversary of the IDY, the Indian High Group of Schools said in a press release.

The first and longest-standing Indian educational institution in the UAE hosted acclaimed yoga instructor Dr. Sanjeev Krishna (founder of Sanjeev Krishna Yoga, director for the Council for Yoga Accreditation (U.S), and an advisory board member to Arab Region Yoga Teachers Council) to lead the interactive session at 10 am.

Embodying the benefits of Yoga, Dr. Sanjeev guided the faculty and the students to relax, be mindful, and connect with the Almighty through meditation, light breathing exercises and asanas. The students vowed to make these practices an essential part of their life.

Students arranged an interactive panel discussion on this year’s IDY theme, “Yoga for Humanity.”

Dr Sanjeev, Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools and Sonia Kohli, vice-principal, took part in the discussion.

Dr. Sanjeev acknowledged that yoga is for all, transcending gender, faith and nationality and this awareness has manifolded as we have slowly crossed the dearth of a pandemic.

Good connection, well-being

Punit MK Vasu said: “Today, Yoga has gained the kind of acceptance among genders, age groups, wealth groups and social strata that can be matched by a few other trends. Yoga – and that is what it is in Sanskrit - is all about connections. Good connections between one’s mind and body and one’s body and self are the basis for clarity, happiness, positivity and focus.

Well-being is a major concern in recent times, especially against the backdrop of the pandemic. At The Indian High Group of Schools, we include yoga in our clubs, activities and daily schedules so learners benefit early on in their lives from this centuries-old practice to build a healthy body and a strong mind. Yoga is also perhaps the best indicator of how ancient customs and traditions have stood the test of time and evolution.”

Grade 5 and 6 Boys’ Sports In-charge, Sagar Pradhan said: “Yoga definitely helps in overall health and fitness, and to keep students stress-free. I start my day with basic exercises and yoga practices. Suryanamaskar (sun salutation) has itself impacted my overall well-being a lot. This celebration organised by The Indian High School has given the students and the faculty enough propel to instill yoga into their daily lives.”